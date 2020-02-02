Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VICR. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of VICR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 359,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,852. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,325 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $290,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,254 shares of company stock worth $776,064. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vicor by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

