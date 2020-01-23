Victor Nesi Sells 3,750 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Victor Nesi sold 136 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,160.00.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

