Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

VCTR opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1,010.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

