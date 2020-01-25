Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

