VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.68

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.68 and traded as high as $39.29. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

