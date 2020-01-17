VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.71

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.71 and traded as high as $49.53. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?