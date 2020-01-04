Vietjet Announces New Routes to Seoul to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ASIAN – South Korea Relations

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, as well as the recent Mekong – South Korea summit, new-age carrier Vietjet has announced plans for new routes that will connect some of Vietnam’s largest and fast-growing tourist destinations, such as Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc with Seoul.

The announcement ceremony took place during the Vietnam – South Korea Business Forum on 28 November 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, and was attended by Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea Hong Nam-Ki and senior leaders from both the South Korean and Vietnamese governments.

Connecting Seoul, the dynamic capital of South Korea, with Dalat in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, Can Tho in Southwest Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, Nha Trang on the south-central coast of Vietnam and Phu Quoc, also known as Vietnam’s “Pearl Island”, means that Vietjet’s new routes will boost tourism and trade in the two regions. It will also boost cultural exchanges between the two countries while forging closer ties between South Korea and ASEAN, one of the world’s fastest-growing economic blocks.

Starting from January 2020, the new Seoul (Incheon) – Can Tho route is planned to operate three return flights per week, while the new Seoul (Incheon) – Da Lat route will fly four return flights per week, each with a flight time of more than five hours per leg. The two current routes linking Seoul (Incheon) to Nha Trang and Phu Quoc will also increase frequencies to meet the increasing passenger demands.

Speaking at the ceremony announcing the launch of the new routes, Vice Chairman of Vietjet Nguyen Thanh Hung thanked the governments of Vietnam and South Korea for creating opportunities for business investment and cooperation between the countries. He also pledged that the airline will continue its mission to offer more flights with new upcoming routes with Vietjet’s modern fleet. He added that all Vietjet passengers can look forward to being served by a team of dedicated and friendly cabin crew, pointing out Vietjet’s stellar standards for safety and technical reliability.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hung also expects that the close relations between Vietnam, the rest of ASEAN and South Korea will contribute to the expansion of the regional aviation sector around the globe.

With the two new routes, Vietjet operates the most number flights connecting Vietnam and South Korea with a total of 11 routes and up to 480 flights per month. The airline’s growing network has helped to boost bilateral ties and improve strategic cooperation between the two nations, creating a positive impact on the relations between ASEAN and South Korea.