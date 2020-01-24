Viewray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Viewray in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

VRAY stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Viewray has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viewray by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 827,592 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 649,593 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 204.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 478,819 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Viewray by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,875,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the second quarter valued at $2,099,000.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

