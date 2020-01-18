Viewray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viewray in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

VRAY stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Viewray by 587.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

