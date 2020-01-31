Viking Global Performance Llc Sells 4,912,899 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,925,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $10,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

