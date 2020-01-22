Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

VKTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,991. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

