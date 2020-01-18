Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

VKTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 1,104,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,018. The company has a market cap of $531.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

