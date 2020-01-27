Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Up 270.0% in January

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 18,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $656,015.30. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Insiders have bought 32,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

