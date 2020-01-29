Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

