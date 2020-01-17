Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Up 18.2%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.52, 935,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 457,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,094,096.55. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$45,520.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,546,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,006,919.94. Insiders sold a total of 100,100 shares of company stock valued at $777,070 over the last three months.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

