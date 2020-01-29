Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE VNCE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,545. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vince by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

