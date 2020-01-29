Vincent A. Forlenza Sells 25,546 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.73. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $283.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

