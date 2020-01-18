Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.82 ($118.39).

EPA:DG traded up €1.95 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €102.40 ($119.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.95 and a 200-day moving average of €96.89.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

