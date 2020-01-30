Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

Shares of DG opened at €102.05 ($118.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.55. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share