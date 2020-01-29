Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.28

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.28 and traded as high as $101.75. Vinci shares last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 1,299,502 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €99.68 and a 200-day moving average of €97.50.

Vinci Company Profile (EPA:DG)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

