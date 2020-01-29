Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

