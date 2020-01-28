Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of VIOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 110,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

