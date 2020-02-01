Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.35

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 67910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

