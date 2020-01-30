Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. 199,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio