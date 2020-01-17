Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VNOM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

