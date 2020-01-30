Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 3,436,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,025. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

