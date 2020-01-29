Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their hold rating on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $13.70 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: Percentage Decliners