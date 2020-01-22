Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Shares Down 5%

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VBHLF)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 5,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Australia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Australia in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Virgin Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBHLF)

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

