Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

VMUK traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.30). 3,311,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.32. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

