Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.60. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

