VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. TheStreet raised VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.11. VirTra Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

