Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce sales of $243.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.56 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $299.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $963.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.90 million to $965.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 807,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com