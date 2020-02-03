Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.43. 1,543,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

