Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Virtu Financial also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.27 EPS.

VIRT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 53,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

