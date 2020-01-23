Virtu Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 803% compared to the average daily volume of 120 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Virtu Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

