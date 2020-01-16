Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Stock Price Down 2%

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.51 ($3.20) and last traded at A$4.52 ($3.21), approximately 164,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.61 ($3.27).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79.

Virtus Health Company Profile (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

