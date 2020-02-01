Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $86.91 and a 12-month high of $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

