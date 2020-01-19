Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.31, approximately 925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

In other Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF news, insider Sutton Jon purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

