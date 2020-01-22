Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of BLHY remained flat at $$24.13 during trading on Wednesday. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Featured Story: Bond