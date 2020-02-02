Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, 723 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

