Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

