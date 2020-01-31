Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

VRTU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of VRTU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 105,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,965. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,291,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Virtusa by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

