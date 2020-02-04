Virtusa (VRTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Virtusa has set its Q3 guidance at $0.73-$0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.51-$2.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect Virtusa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTU opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating