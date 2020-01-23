Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.20

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.20 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 792148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

