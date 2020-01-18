Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

V traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.70. 12,182,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

