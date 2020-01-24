Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Growth Stocks