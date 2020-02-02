Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

