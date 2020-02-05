Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $229.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.56. 10,197,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,923. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

