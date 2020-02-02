Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $228.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

