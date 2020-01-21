Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $233.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE V opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

